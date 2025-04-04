Centersquare Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,902,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

