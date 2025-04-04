Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $193.63 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,052,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213,970 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up about 2.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $193,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

