Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $675.53 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,391,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,327 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 7.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $675,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 19.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 672,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 71,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

PLD opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

