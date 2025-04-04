Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 122,091 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $34,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

