Chardan Capital Lowers SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $20.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. On average, analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

