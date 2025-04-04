ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $2.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. UBS Group set a $1.50 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday.

ChargePoint stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 806,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in ChargePoint by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

