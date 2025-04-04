Charles R. Jr. Schwab Purchases 70,863 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Jr. Schwab purchased 70,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $141,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,726. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

LOCL opened at $2.76 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.89) by ($0.32). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 427.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,095.76%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Local Bounti

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Local Bounti stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti Co. ( NYSE:LOCL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.28% of Local Bounti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

