Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells 12,322 Shares

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,904.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,446,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,604.10. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, William Garrett Gray sold 74,110 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $271,983.70.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 30,216.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

