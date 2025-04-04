Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.6% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

