China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.68. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 22,882 shares.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.