CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $27.73.
CHS Company Profile
