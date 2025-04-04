CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $27.73.

CHS Company Profile

Featured Stories

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

