Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 0.8% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.2 %

CHD opened at $110.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

