CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Price Performance

Emera Company Profile

EMA stock traded down C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,461. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$44.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The stock has a market cap of C$17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.53.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.