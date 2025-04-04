CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
