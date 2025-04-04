CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This represents a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

