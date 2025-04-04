CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 205.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.49. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
