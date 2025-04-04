CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

