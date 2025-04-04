CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BILL by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,421,000 after buying an additional 852,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 5,201.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 384,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,413,000 after purchasing an additional 274,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,264.50, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

