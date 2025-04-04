CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.