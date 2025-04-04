CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

