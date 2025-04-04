Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,918 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,676,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,963,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $287,361,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

