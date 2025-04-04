Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $189.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

