Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 241.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,792 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,693,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after buying an additional 115,050 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 293,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 63,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.70 ($28.56).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €20.28 ($22.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a 52 week high of €31.41 ($34.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.61.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

