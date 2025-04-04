Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,689 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYRE opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

