Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,909 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,185 shares of company stock worth $3,744,268. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.