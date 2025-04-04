Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $336,000 in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 205,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 180,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 73,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 114,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Insider Activity

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,175,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,686,686. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,855 shares of company stock valued at $30,590,612 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $18.97.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

