Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $594,000 in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after purchasing an additional 303,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 276,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 782,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 665,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $72.16 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of -2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at $39,021,879.12. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,664.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,149.67. This represents a 28.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

