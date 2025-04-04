Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 241,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 102.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 117,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $145,916.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,593.54. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,958.50. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

