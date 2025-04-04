Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 332 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $327.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.00 and a 12-month high of $377.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -0.68.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

