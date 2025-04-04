Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 3.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Cintas by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 211,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

