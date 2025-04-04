Citigroup Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $52.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Shares of CE stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.94. 578,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,865. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Celanese by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

