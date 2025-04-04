City of London (LON:CTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.69 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 450.50 ($5.90). City of London shares last traded at GBX 446.50 ($5.85), with a volume of 799,704 shares.

City of London Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

City of London Company Profile

