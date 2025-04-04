Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 57,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 299,264 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This represents a 3.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

