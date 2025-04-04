CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.29. CleanSpark shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 2,328,256 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 4.12.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. The trade was a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,394,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 806,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

