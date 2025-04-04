Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

