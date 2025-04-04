Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,694 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

