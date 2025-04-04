Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $429,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $45,004,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 474,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 9.9 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

