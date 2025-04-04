Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,860 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $297.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.45.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

