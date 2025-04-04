Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $116,686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 1,024.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,035 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,010,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after buying an additional 100,333 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $233.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.09. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 389.38, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

