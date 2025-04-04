Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,709,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,608,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

