Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,260,930 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,935,000 after purchasing an additional 460,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 342,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $5,675,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

