Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,857 Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FER opened at $45.84 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

