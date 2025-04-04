Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 745 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 7.6 %

BAM opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

