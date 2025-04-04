Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,468 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after buying an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $96.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

