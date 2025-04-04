Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 17,917,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 13,383,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,724,000 after buying an additional 647,282 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

