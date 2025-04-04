Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $526,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 720,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 131,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,652.76. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,046 shares of company stock worth $79,451,112. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $107.46 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of -488.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

