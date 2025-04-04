Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $85.19. 8,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 16,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cochlear in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6165 per share. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

