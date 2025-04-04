Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.7 %

COIN opened at $170.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.15. This trade represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226.90. This trade represents a 95.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,609 shares of company stock worth $52,238,258 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

