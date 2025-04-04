Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises 0.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $170.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $104,226.90. This trade represents a 95.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,609 shares of company stock worth $52,238,258. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

