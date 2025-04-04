Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,150,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after purchasing an additional 492,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 134.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

