Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

