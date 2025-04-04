Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.